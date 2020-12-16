From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari joined the 28th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, from his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State.

National Security Adviser Maj-Gen Babagana Munguno (retd) said the Muslim opening prayer, while Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said the Christian prayer.

In attendance are the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal, standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is self-isolating with his wife after some members of his family tested positive for COVID-19; and Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari.

Fifteen ministers are physically in attendance at the meeting. They are Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Education, Adamu Adamu; Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd); Environment, Mohammed Abubakar; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva; and Minister of State for the Environment Sharon Ikeazor.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.