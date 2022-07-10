From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday joined Nollywood and professional actors from home and abroad in honoring stage and screen icon Olu Jacobs on his 80th birthday, July 11, 2022.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari congratulated the Jacobs’ family, including the wife, Joke Silva, a renowned thespian, and their friends on the auspicious occasion, which calls for thanksgiving for God’s care, guidance, and protection.

President Buhari affirmed the veteran actor’s influence on the film industry, setting a standard of professionalism that has attracted global recognition and awards, such as the African Movie Academy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

As the actor turns 80, the President praised his ingenious ability to interpret roles, simplify complex issues, and bring messages to the understanding of both young and old, breaking down cultural, ethnic, and religious barriers to become a household name throughout the country and beyond.

President Buhari believes Olu Jacobs’ natural tendency to counsel, inspire, and instruct easily earned him the roles in most movies, while appreciating his foresight in winning many into the profession and guiding them to stardom.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant him better health, longer life and steadfastness in service to the Arts, God, and humanity.