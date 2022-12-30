From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Grief-stricken Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said it late president general, George Obiozor, while alive displayed uncommon intellect and irrepressible courage.

Describing him as the Igbo Titan, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said Obiozor would also be remembered as a man who displayed candor, tolerance, large heart and equanimity and one who sacrificed his personal comfort in the service of Igbo nation.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze eulogised the virtues of Obiozor who it said had an unassailable commitment to the Igbo and exhibited same in his leadership of Ohanaeze.

Reeling out Obiozor’s qualities, Ohanaeze said: “What stands Obiozor out among his peers is his unique intellectual wizardry, profound sense of humour, extraordinary creative imagination, rationality, clear-headedness, unwavering determination and incandescent passion with which he pursues his views even in most hostile or complex circumstances.

“The most endearing of the Obiozor mystique can be summarised in character; the courage of his convictions, steadfastness and uncompromising commitment to his goals.

“Obiozor was sometimes misrepresented and misunderstood because of the silent cautious strategy and tactics with which he pursues his goals but behind the great achiever was an uncommon and perfect gentleman of immense proportions….”

immeasurable loss – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari described his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he was deeply saddened by the passing and extended his heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Igbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

President Buhari said he has fond memories of meeting with Obiozor on several occasions, and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

He said he joins the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

Huge loss -Jonathan

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in a condolence message he personally signed, described him as a great patriot, accomplished diplomat and foremost nationalist, whose love for the nation and his people knew no bounds in his selfless service towards the unity and development of the country.

“He was an accomplished diplomat, globally acclaimed scholar and prolific author with a reputation for charming intellectualism and boisterous engagements in international relations and academic research. He was a foremost nationalist and Igbo leader who continued to make remarkable impact even in retirement,’’ he said.

Atiku: An Iroko has fallen

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in a statement he personally signed, said the late Obiozor was a charismatic personality, who was much at home in any part of Nigeria.

“Prof. Obiozor taught us the essence of large-heartedness because he was generally accepted by even those who were not in support of his candidacy during the election that saw his emergence as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“He was a master of political consensus. A writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country. He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Tinubu pays tribute to Ohanaeze leader

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate said Obiozor’s death has robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen.

“This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders.

“As the leader of Ohaneze, he championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony. The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, for which Ambassador Obiozor lived will forever be cherished.’’

Great loss – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in his twitter handle, expressed sadness over the news of Obiozor’s death, who he said was a dear elder brother and friend.

“Prof. Obiozor was a patriot, renowned academic and diplomat, who served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently. He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his family and all who mourn him.”

Okowa mourns

Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Nigerians would miss his unblemished services to the nation and to the international community, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Obiozor’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, Prof. Obiozor made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through his selfless service to the country and humanity.

“As President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, he displayed an uncommon wisdom and irrepressible courage in his service to the Igbo nation. He would be greatly missed by those whose lives he impacted and inspired in very many ways.”

Ngige mourns

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described him as a successful administrator, quintessential public servant, seasoned diplomat and renowned public intellectual who contributed immeasurably to socio-political engineering in the country.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Nigige remembered with nostalgia the intrigues that greeted the January 2021 Ohanaeze election, of which he was a participant, adding that the ovation that heralded Obiozor’s emergence showed the stuff he was made of.

“Messages of goodwill and felicitations came from all corners of our dear country, extolling his competence, character, rich background and track records. I have not forgotten his acceptance speech, in which he promised to use his office to the benefit of Ndigbo and to address the injustices meted out to his people in Nigeria.

“Painfully, while in active service of Ndigbo, Professor Obiozor’s country home in Imo was set ablaze by the so called unknown gunmen in Igboland. He lost all his writings and memoirs that were intended for publication. It was the same fate that befell yet another illustrious Igbo son and former Minister of Finance, Prof. Chu Okongwu. These great men died, heartbroken.”

Ngige urged Ndigbo at home and in Diaspora to see this great loss as a call for sober reflection and deeper introspection, in order to discover when, how and where things went wrong, and how to make amends.

Patriot, mentor – Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani said Nigeria and the South -East zone in particular, has lost a patriot and mentor, who stood to be counted when it mattered.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East in the Senate, lamented that Obiozor died when his services were most needed to navigate through the murky political water in the country.

He noted that Obiozor was an emancipator of sort because he stood for the oppressed and the down trodden at all times.

“As president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Obiozor stood for his people and strived for a society of equal opportunities for all, irrespective of tribe or religion.”

Nnamani enjoined governments and people of South -Eastern states, especially Imo, to take solace in the fact that Prof. Obiozor left good legacies and positive footprints in the sand of time.

Ozichukwu, Igbo youths mourn

Former national vice chairman of PDP in the South East, Ozichukwu Chukwu, in his condolence message to the family and Ohanaeze emphasised that Obiozor would most be remembered for his role he played in the negotiation of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu’s return to the country after the civil war.

“He had left the way he lived: with the smiles of a conqueror, with clean hands and pure heart, left no debt unpaid. George was part of us and fitted in perfectly well. His jokes, wit, intellect and courage were awesome. Always mesmerising. With him, there were no dull moments. He was full and fulfilling. His presence was wholesome.

“Losing Prof George Obiozor is as bad as losing a war. Only good generals can win a great war. George was the best of them all.”

Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, noted that he was a great statesman who stood in defence of his people.

“His demise is devastating and painful. He was a great diplomat and elder brother stateman who stood in defence of his people. He will be great missed by Ndigbo, Nigeria and the international community.”

Ex-Imo dep. gov. mourns

Former deputy governor of Imo, Prince Eze Madumere, said he received the news with a rude shock.

“Prof. Obiozor had a way around difficult situations as always wittingly had what to say even in the face grievous challenges. We had the glory of having him emerge the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide less than one year ago. Unfortunately, he exited at a time his wit, wisdom and experience would have been needed most. He was a man who sold Nigeria at the highest level as a Diplomat and he remained patriotic till the end. I console his family, our dear State and the Federal Government. I pray God for the repose of his soul.”