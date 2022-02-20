From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, have joined other eminent Nigerians to celebrate former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, on his 61st birthday anniversary.
President Buhari, represented by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, described Anyim as a distinguished Nigerian, who had contributed to national development.
He said: “Senator Pius Anyim is a patriotic Nigerian who always puts his nation first and he is one of the stabilizing voices we have today in the politics of our country. This, he has demonstrated, in a number of times. But the one that stands out and still echoes with me was his insistence that elected officers should stay a single term and he kept to his words by not seeking for re-election to the Senate after the expiration of his first term as senator and Senate President in 2003.
“That many Nigerians cutting across various political divides are gathered here today to celebrate you is a glowing testimony of your contributions to the growth of our nation and its political development.”
Mustapha, while speaking in his personal capacity, added that the experience garnered by the former Senate President had already prepared him for other offices.
Jonathan, who chaired the event, in his speech, said attendance at the ceremony was an indication of the trust Nigerians had for Anyim.
The former President stated that he had no regret making Anyim SGF during his tenure.
His words: “Today, we are celebrating a young man but you are getting old now. At 61 years, you are no longer very young but you are willing to serve.
And as somebody who has served at the parliament as a Senate President, at the executive level as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, it is quite tasking.
“When he became the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he did not even come to me with a biscuit, but we found him worthy as a Nigerian that had experience in managing systems, managing issues and also somebody who had friends across the country.
“He is a very hard working young man, committed to serving this nation. And I believe if he has the opportunity to serve more, he can do better.”
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, similarly congratulated former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.
In his goodwill message, he described the celebrant as a patriotic, selfless and highly detribalised Nigerian, who had contributed to nation building in many capacities, urging him to sustain his commitment to peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic nationalities in the country.
Kalu joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the former SGF and prayed God for longer life for the celebrant.
It reads in part: “I felicitate with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Pius Anyim as he clocks 61. At various times, he served the nation in different capacities and played the roles diligently. Anyim has consistently advocated peace and unity among Nigerians regardless of tribal, religious and political diversity.
The celebrant is indeed a consummate politician, astute administrator and philanthropist.”
