From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in his office at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president came into the premises at about 4pm.

As at press time, it was not clear the purpose of the visit as he did not speak to the media afterwards.

However, Jonathan had been active as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular touch with President Buhari in recent times.

