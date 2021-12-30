From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received in audience Former President Goodluck Jonathan in State House, Abuja.

The purpose of Jonathan’s visit, who arrived the Presidential Villa at 3pm, was not known as at press time. However, Jonathan regularly comes to the villa to brief the president on his activities as ECOWAS Chief Mediator in Mali.

Details shortly…