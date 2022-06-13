From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Aidoghie Paulinus and Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan and All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are among the dignitaries that graced the annual Democracy Day celebration Monday in Abuja.

Buhari who arrived the Eagle Square, venue of the Democracy Day celebration at 10:12am, was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure.

Earlier at 09:09am, Tinubu arrived the venue and was accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, his son, Seyi Tinubu and former Minister of State, Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Also in attendance are the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, who doubles as the running mate to the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, was also at the event.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, service chiefs, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, including students, were also present.

However, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Abiola’s family were conspicuously absent at the event. While Daily Sun gathered that Osinbajo was on a national assignment, to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to participate alongside other leaders in the continent and beyond, at the annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum taking place in that country between 13th–14th of June, 2022.

President Buhari who inspected the parade immediately and was followed by military/police March past in slow and quick time.

The event also involved combat March display by the Nigerian Army Women Corps, combined silent drill display by the Armed Forces and Police.

The event also witnessed Democracy Day Playlet, cultural troupe display showcasing Nigeria moving forward from the six geo-political zones.

Also featured are the combine band/silent drill display by the armed forces and advance in review order.

President Buhari also signed the anniversary register, followed by the parade commander leading three hearty cheers.

