President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, have commiserated with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Charity.

Charity, vice chairman of the Coscharis Group, died at about 8.pm on Saturday, November 29 in Umudim-Nkwa, Nnewi, Anambra State.

Family sources disclosed that Mrs. Maduka had earlier in the day accompanied her husband to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, where he received an honorary degree, but started ‘feeling uncomfortable’ shortly after arriving their country home in Nnewi.

Contrary to report, she did not die of stroke.

Mrs Maduka (nee Ikedife of Umuenem, Otolo, Nnewi) played a vital role in the growth of Coscharis – a name coined from her husband’s firs name, ‘Cosmas’, and hers, ‘Charity’.

President Buhari, in a condolence message released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the deceased, who was the vice president of Coscharis Group, demonstrated virtues in managing her home and businesses effectively.

The president also acknowledged the strength and contributions of the matriarch to the Maduka dynasty and country at large, working as a ”professional teacher, caterer, administrator and, most significantly, a committed evangelist.”

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family.

Kalu, in a condolence message in Abuja, described Charity as a virtuous woman and strong pillar of support to the womenfolk.

The former governor of Abia State said she would be remembered for her good legacies.

Kalu encouraged family members of the deceased to uphold her worthy legacies, adding that she impacted humanity through various initiatives.

“The death of Mrs Charity Maduka is a huge loss to the country in view of her contributions to the business world and humanity.

“She was a role model and a pillar of support to the womenfolk and her good works will continue to speak for her.

“Above all, she lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity,” he said.

Kalu further extended his condolences to the government and people of Anambra State and prayed God to grant her husband the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Governor Ayade said he was saddened and devastated by her departure not because she would have lived forever but because he never imagined she would be gone so soon.

“I’m, however, consoled that she lived a life of service to God and humanity for in the words of Samuel Johnson, ‘it matters not how a man dies, but how he lives’, Ayade said in a the statement.

He said the late Mrs Maduka was a wonderful and rare source of wisdom, strength and wit which will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

“As a diligent, hardworking and supportive wife, there is no doubt that she was an integral part of the success story that has become the Coscharis Group.”

The governor assured the Coscharis boss that “as a friend of Cross River, you are not mourning alone. As a state, we mourn and grief with you as our thoughts and prayers are with you at this trying period.”

