President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, have expressed sadness over the demise of a close aide of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Umar Pariya.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja, yesterday.

Adesina quoted President Buhari as saying: “I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart. It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years.

“May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death, forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter.”

In a statement released by his media office, Kalu described the late Pariya as hardworking, honest and God-fearing and prayed to Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“The late Pariya was urbane, humble,easygoing and respectful. He was indeed a loyal and dedicated associate of Alhaji Abubakar. I pray to Allah to give the former Vice President and members of the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Kalu urged Alhaji Abubakar to take solace in the fact that the late Pariya will be remembered for his good deeds.