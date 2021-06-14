President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former head of state, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with the iconic leader.

This is just as the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State , Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the former head of state as a patriotic statesman with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday.

The president noted that Abubakar’s legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace had continued to yield results.

He congratulated the general for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

The president noted the goodwill that the former head of state had continued to attract to the country, both at national and international levels.

He particularly lauded him for sacrificing his time and resources to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

Buhari prayed for increase in wisdom, strength and long life for the former military leader that midwifed return of democracy to the country in 1999.

Extolling the virtues of the former president, Kalu stressed that the retired general has sustained his goodwill over the years in view of his extra-ordinary leadership qualities.

The former governor, while acknowledging the role of the statesman in the sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria, applauded the former head of state for his counsel on national issues.

In a congratulatory message to the statesman on the occasion of his 79th birthday anniversary, the Senate chief whip conveyed his greetings to family, friends and associates of the former head of state, while praying for longer life for the celebrant.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia North senatorial district, I felicitate with former head of state, General Abubakar, as he clocks 79.

“The statesman is known and respected for his selfless contributions to nation building in various capacities.

“His in the enthronement and sustenance of democratic virtues in Nigeria and Africa in general are worthy of commendation.

“The celebrant’s personal attributes are worth emulating by leaders across the world. Leaders, across board, will continue to tap from the reservoir of his knowledge and I pray for longer life in the service of humanity for the celebrant.”

Kalu wished the retired general a fulfilling birthday celebration.