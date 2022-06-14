From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Molly Kilete, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Northern Governors’ Forum have congratulated former head of state and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as he turned 80.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he joined family members, friends and associates of the former head of state in celebrating the milestone, taking into full cognisance the historic roles he has played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

He said the nation owes Abubakar debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first, and working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

The president noted the meritorious service of the former chief of defence staff, sacrificing for the country and African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent.

President Buhari extolled the humility and humanity of Abudusalami who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999, and midwifed a peaceful handover process in 2015.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continually bless the former Nigerian leader with good health, strength and wisdom.

. Kalu salutes

ex-head of state

In his goodwill message, Kalu, former Abia State governor, described Abdulsalami as a patriotic statesman and selfless leader with passion for a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria and prayed Allah to grant the celebrant longer life in the service of humanity.

While extolling the virtues of the former Nigerian leader, Kalu commended Abubakar for his roles in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria.

According to him, the fourth republic in Nigeria could not have been possible without the support of the former head of state.

He urged leaders to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of the former head of state, saying Abubakar’s role in promoting peace and unity across the country is worthy of commendation.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I congratulate former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary. The former Nigerian leader is an accomplished statesman, genuine leader and philanthropist. His contributions to nation building in various capacities are enormous, remarkable and unbeatable. The former head of state has sustained his goodwill and pedigree, over the years, owing to his exemplary leadership style. I celebrate the accomplishments of the former head of state in all facets of life.”

Kalu wished him many more rewarding years ahead in sound health.

• Northern govs react

Northern Governors’ Forum described him as a strong advocate of democratic consolidation, accountability and good governance.

The governors, in a message by their Chairman and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, said Abubakar was an epitome of integrity, patriotism, fairness and justice.

It also acknowledged the pivotal roles played by the former head of state in the democratic process by handing over to a civilian administration in 1999.

“Abubakar has remained a strong advocate for the consolidation of democracy, accountability and good governance. This is through his engagements under the National Peace Committee, where he continues to interact with stakeholders and pursue democratic ideals. The northern governors’ forum has benefitted from his fatherly role and wise counsel in addressing the challenges of the nation and those of the region. The forum wishes him many more years of good health, God’s grace and protection, and urges him to continue to avail the nation and the northern region of his reservoir of knowledge and experience.”

NDA 41 salutes ex-head of state

Members of 41 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), 41st Alumni Association also hailed Abudusalami.

In a statement signed by the President and the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Lancelot Anyanya and Faruq Baba-Inna, respectively, the association said the continued existence of the organisation could be attributed to Abudusalami and other officers.

“NDA 41st Regular Course Alumni Association warmly and heartily felicitates with a fine gentleman officer of the finest cut, accomplished general and seasoned statesman on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday on June 13, 2022.

“We note that the basis of our connection and continuing relationship as an alumni association is traceable to the excellent work done by the then Brigadier Abdulsalami and other very fine senior officers, as chairman of the Armed Forces Selection Board for 41 Regular Course about this time 33 years ago.”

