Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after what he described as “a delightful win” over Cameroon football team.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

Also, former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory in yesterday’s match.

Kalu said the victory was sweet because the Eagles eliminated the defending champions of the continental competition.

He said: “It was a big game by all standards and I am happy with the response of the boys, especially when we were down 2-1.

”Cameroon/Nigeria is always a big match any, but the hard fighting spirit of the Eagles was key to the victory recorded. I am so happy that we scaled the hurdle because to crash out in the second round would have been ridiculous.

“Nigerians love the game and the victory over Cameroon is a good one for the country.”

Kalu, the Pillar of Sports in Africa however charged the team not to over-celebrate the victory, rather, Gernot Rohr and his wards should work harder to go further in the tournament. “There should be better focus because it is getting tougher at AFCON. We have great players and I believe if the coaching crew deploys the players well, the Eagles can go all the way in Egypt,” Kalu added.