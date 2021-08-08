From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige as he turns 69 today.

The president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said that he was joining the minister’s medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as governor, to salute him for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

President Buhari wished the minister well in all his endeavours as he interfaces between government and the organized labour, working for industrial harmony.

Also, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, described Senator Ngige as a consummate politician, seasoned administrator and patriotic statesman, with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the minister to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu admonished Ngige to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life.

While praying to God to grant the minister longer life as he clocked 69, the former governor joined the government and people of Anambra State in celebrating the cerebral politician.

In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip said: “I felicitate with family, friends and associates of Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant is a household name in the political space in Nigeria, owing to his remarkable and outstanding accomplishments in politics, leadership and philanthropy.

“As a patriotic statesman, the celebrant’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country is impressive and commendable.

“ The minister, in view of his laudable strides in life, deserves to be celebrated as he attains his 69th birthday”.

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Ngige in his endeavours while wishing him a fulfilling birthday celebration.

