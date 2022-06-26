From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership. The President made the observation in a goodwill message to the governor who turned 57 on June 25, 2022.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed joy over Sanwo-Olu’s remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

The President noted that the governor’s visionary leadership had made impact in infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

He said that Sanwo-Olu’s vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

Expressing similar warm felicitation to the Lagos State chief executive, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu congratulated him on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary, describing him as a pragmatic and astute public administrator.

Kalu applauded the leadership qualities of Sanwo-Olu, stressing that the governor has sustained the foundation laid by the Bola Tinubu administration in Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as he clocks 57.

“The governor has over the years demonstrated good character and pedigree in serving Lagos State in various positions.

“Under his watch, Lagos State is witnessing robust transformation in all ramifications.

“The governor has not deviated from the ideals of his predecessors and as such has consistently done Lagosians proud.”

Noting that Sanwo-Olu has carved a niche for himself in politics, leadership and governance, Kalu prayed that God would strengthen the governor in his endeavours.

Also celebrating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kalu described him as a progressive politician with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of the Speaker, Kalu stressed that Gbajabiamila’s role in promoting a healthy relationship among the three tiers of government is remarkable and patriotic.

He called on the Speaker not to relent in using his position to advance the cause of Nigerians, adding that his leadership style is highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

The Chief Whip made these assertions in a goodwill message to commemorate the Speaker’s 60th birthday anniversary. He said: “I join other Nigerians in celebrating the historic and impressive accomplishments of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 60.

“Judging from his antecedents, the Speaker has consistently demonstrated good deeds in various capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

“Under his watch, the Green Chamber is complementing the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in making life meaningful for Nigerians.

Kalu who said the Speaker deserved to be celebrated for his contributions to nation building and humanity, prayed for longer life in good health for the Speaker.

In his goodwill message, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong eulogised Gbajabiamila, describing him as a “unique politician whose passion for the weak and vulnerable continues to drive him towards advocating for the implementation of projects and programmes that tackle poverty, inequality, unemployment and other areas.”

He said the Speaker has provided purposeful leadership to the 9th Assembly, making it one of the most vibrant, proactive and committed to tackling critical issues that have remained unresolved in the polity for many years.

Lalong particularly appreciated the Speaker for his fairness and all-inclusive leadership style that has engendered harmony and cooperation within the House of Representatives thereby enabling the business of law making to go on without drawbacks that are motivated by party differences and other interests.

He thanked the Speaker for his support to Plateau State and working closely with the legislators from Plateau particularly the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase with whom they have steered the affairs of the Green Chamber with enormous success.