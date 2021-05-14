From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu≈ Buhari, yesterday, joined other Nigerians to mourn former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Joshua Dogonyaro, who died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) at the age of 80.

The president described Dogonyaro as a thoroughbred soldier who professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.”

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said his death was “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity. Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

Also, framer governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the demise of the former CDS.

According to Kalu, the deceased was a gallant army officer who served in various capacities in the military.

In his condolence message, the former governor condoled with the family, friends and associates of the late military officer, while praying for eternal rest for the deceased.

“I condole with the Dogonyaro family over the demise of their patriarch, General Joshua Dogonyaro (retd).

“The late military officer served in various positions in the Nigerian Army during the military era. He was a gallant officer and seasoned administrator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dogonyaro family at this sorrowful time.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss

Plateau Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, expressed deep shock over the death Dogonyaro.

Lalong, in a statement in Jos, said Plateau State and the nation have lost a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served with courage, dignity and selflessness.

He recalled Dogonyaro achievements during his career in the Army where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

Former governor of Plateau, Jonah David Jang, described the death of Dogonyaro, as a great loss to Nigeria in the fights against insecurity.

Jang, in the statement in Jos, said the country would miss his wealth of experience in the search for peace and unity.

He was the Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.