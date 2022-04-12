President Muhammadu Buhari and former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, have condoled with the former Senate president, Chief Adolphus Wabara, on the demise of his wife, Felicia.

A native of Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, but born in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, she died on April 10 at the aged 69, after a protracted illness.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina said she was a devoted wife, committed mother and devout Christian.

“Naturally, it would be painful, but I pray that God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He urged the former senate president, children, grandchildren and family members to take solace in the quality of life she lived

Buhari prayed God to accept the soul of Mrs Wabara and comfort all those she left behind.

In his condolence message, Kalu described her as a woman of virtue and stressed that she would be remembered for her good deeds.

The former governor prayed to God to give the Wabara family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kalu extolled the virtues of the late Mrs Wabara, adding that she was humble, selfless and kind- hearted. “I mourn the passing of wife of the former president of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

“The deceased was a woman of substance who was committed to the service of God and humanity. She will be remembered for her good legacies.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Abia and Edo states over the passing of Mrs Wabara.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.