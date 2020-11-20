Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Frontline Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, have congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday

While commending his life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country, Buhari inc a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesin, Buhari, noted, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

“As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity,” the statement read.

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Kaluccccc commended the former Nigerian leader for his contributions to the social, economic and political development of the nation.

He described him as a compassionate politician and patriotic statesman, who is committed to a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

While wishing him longer life in sound health, the former governor extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the former president.

Kalu in a goodwill message said: “I join other Nigerians in celebrating a patriotic and selfless statesman, former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63.

“Having served Bayelsa state and Nigeria in various capacities, your immense contributions to nation building are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“Your Excellency, as you mark your birthday, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen you in the service of humanity”

Kalu wished the former President a joyous celebration.

Senator Ekweremadu also hailed Jonathan for his democratic temperament and selfless leadership.

“Dr. Jonathan’s democratic temperament was indeed a facilitator and great boost to the millage we covered in reforming the nation’s electoral system, especially in the sixth National Assembly.

“Importantly, he equally provided the democratic atmosphere that allowed the INEC to be truly independent in managing elections and implementing the array of reforms under his administration without minding how it affected his party or his personal political aspirations”, the lawmaker, who Chaired the Constitution Amendment Committee that piloted the electoral reforms said.

Ekweremadu also extoled Dr. Jonathan for his sense of justice, noting that history would continue to remember him as a president who saw the entire country as his constituency.