President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother, Sani.

Until his death in the United States of America on Sunday, Sani Dangote was vice president of the Dangote Group.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday in Abuja, Buhari joined the family in mourning the industrious son. The president said the deceased had, over the years, played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

President Buhari further acknowledged that the late Sani Dangote was reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity.

The president urged approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the Almighty God would grant him eternal rest.

Also, former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who commiserated with Aliko Dangote, described Sani as a complete gentleman with passion for humanity.

The former governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State over what he described as a “painful and huge loss” to the nation.

Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the business circle, adding that the late Dangote was a big player in the private sector beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former governor admonished the president of Dangote Group of Companies to take solace in the fact that his late brother lived a purposeful life committed to the service of humanity.

In his condolence message, Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of Sani Dangote and make Al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

He said: “I sympathise with the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, management and staff of Dangote Group of Companies over the demise of the Vice President of the conglomerate, Sani.

“The late businessman was humble, easy going, selfless and committed to service of humanity.

“He contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria through the business circle and sports.

“The deceased will be greatly missed by family members, friends and associates.

“I urge the Dangote family to sustain the good deeds of the deceased.”

Kalu also extended his condolences to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the entire Kano Emirate Council over the painful loss.

On his part, All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in a statement, yesterday, by his Media Office, said: “Sani Dangote was humble, diligent and hardworking. He worked closely with his brother to build the Dangote Group into a successful conglomerate it is today.

“Like his brother, he was also a successful industrialist with huge investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking, and oil and gas. He contributed immensely to the development of this country particularly within that industrial sector.”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also conveyed his deepest condolences to Aliko Dangote over his younger brother’s death.

“We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman, Sani Dangote, with shock. Kano State, our dear country, Nigeria, and the business community lost an illustrious son,” he said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State described the news of the death as shocking, noting that he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss.

According to him, “having known Sani for many years and developed a close bond with him and the Dangote family, the news is as devastating as it is numbing.

“A thoroughbred businessman and pacesetting entrepreneur, Sani had a knack for excellence, which is evident in the chains of businesses he set up and managed, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, banking and oil services.”

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Sani Dangote’s demise was a painful loss, given his role in the group.

He said the late Dangote would be sorely missed by many Nigerians, noting that his contributions to the development of the Dangote Group and, by extension, the private sector in Nigeria, would remain indelible.

