Some residents of Kano, have indicated readiness to support President Muhammad Buhari’s appeal for community level intelligence, to fight crimes, protect lives and property in the country.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano while reacting to the presidential broadcast, promised to work towards promoting community intelligence to address security challenges in the country.

NAN reports that Buahri had urged Nigerians to provide community level intelligence in a national broadcast to commemorate the 60th Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary.

”As a government, we remain committed to our constitutional duty of securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

”I, however, call on the citizenry to also support government by providing the necessary community level intelligence in addressing these challenges,” Buhari said in the Broadcast.

Mr Umar Abdulhadi, a retiree, lauded Buhari for the adoption of proactive measures to revive the nation’s security, adding that it rekindle hope of a secured country.

Abdulhadi noted that it used to be a tradition in Nigeria, for people to monitor themselves and people trusted each other due community engagement in security.

Malam Mustapha Auwal, a grocer, attributed the insecurity in parts of the country to social decadence and lack of effective community engagement security.

Auwal noted that security was a collective responsibility, hence the need for active community engagement to make life safe and secured.

He said: “Security is not only the responsibility of government and security agencies to safeguard the people, rather it is an obligation upon the people to support them in securing the society.

“It is disheartening that some disgruntle elements provide bandits with information on certain people, thereby exposing them to harm.”

Mrs Hauwa Murtala, a housewife, who corroborated earlier opinion, said that volunteering of credible intelligence would enhance the fight against crimes and security network in the country.

“We need to be our brothers keepers and provide credible information to security agencies on suspicious persons, movements and activities in our communities,” she said. (NAN)