From Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigeria’s former Minister of Defence and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Domkat Bali has died.

General Bali was 80-year-old.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the people and government of Plateau State over the passing of the highly-decorated retired military officer.

The President’s condolence was contained in a statement by his spokesman Garba Shehu, saying that President Buhari spoke with the deceased’s wife, Esther on Friday.

“President Buhari believes the records of bravery and patriotism of Gen. Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered,” the statement said.

“The President has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.”

Also, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong in a condolence said Plateau and the nation have lost one of their patriotic and loyal sons, former Minister of Defence, Gen. Domkat Bali.

Governor Lalong in a statement said the passing of the retired military General is a great loss to the country considering the fact that he was one of the highly decorated officers who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities and proved his worth.

Lalong recalled that apart from serving the country as Minister of Defence, Gen. Bali was a key member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, where he held several positions including the Chief of Defence Staff.

He said ” Gen. Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State, always deploying his wealth of knowledge and advising various administrations. Indeed Plateau State has lost an icon”.

He noted that Gen. Bali, who answered the call or his people to serve as the Ponzhi Tarok many years after his retirement from the military demonstrated so much interest in the welfare of the Taroh nation and did his best to project and protect their interests.

Governor Lalong said even in death, Gen. Bali will continue to inspire young Nigerians who want to serve the nation within the military because of his patriotism, gallantry and principles.

Lalong condoled his widow, Mrs. Esther Bali, his children, the Taroh nation and the entire State while asking God to grant his soul eternal rest.