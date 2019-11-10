Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, following the retirement of John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said as the immediate past President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), former Archbishop of Jos, former President of the Episcopal Conference of West African Catholic Bishops and former Chairman of the Plateau State Interreligious Committee for Peace, he recognises the roles Kaigama had played in promoting peace, interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims in the country.

He said he joins all members of the Catholic Church across Nigeria in praying for a successful and memorable tenure in office of Kaigama, that will see the Church accomplish great things for the unity and prosperity of the nation, while complementing government’s efforts at human and material development.

The president also felicitated with Archbishop Emeritus, John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement, commending him for his dedicated service to the Catholic Church, and invaluable contributions to the spiritual life of Christians under his pastoral care.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abok Ayuba, Speaker Plateau House of Assembly have congratulated the new Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham described the appointment as a higher calling to divine duty.

The governor said the appointment was a testimony of Kaigama’s impeccable track record of service in the Lord’s vineyard over many decades. Ayuba in congratulatory message by his Director of Press, Bulus Atang, described kaigama as a “true of servant of God.”

The speaker further described Kaigama’s new appointment as a demonstration of the good works he has been doing, adding that his stint as metropolitan Archbishop of Jos was rewarding to the people Plateau.

He lauded the Archbishop’s efforts in ensuring the relative peace being currently enjoyed in the state was possible, called on him to continue to pray for a peaceful Plateau.

He assured Kaigama of continues support, cooperation and prayer from Plateau citizens, to enable him succeed in his new place of assignment. The Holy Father, Pope Francis, on Saturday, officially announced the retirement of Onaiyekan as the Archbishop of Abuja Dioceses.

According to the letter from Rome, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Kaigama as the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

The date for the installation of the new Archbishop would be communicated in due time.

Kaigama was the Archbishop of Jos from 2000 to 2019, when he became first Archbishop Coadjutor and then Archbishop of Abuja. He was Archbishop of Abuja from 1994 to 2019 and was made a Cardinal in 2012.