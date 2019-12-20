Gyang Bere, Jos

The Adamawa House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law the N183 billion budget for 2020 sent by the executive.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau Governor, Simon Bako Lalong have commiserated with families of youths who died in a mining site in Zawan community, Jos South Local Government Area.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, condoled with the people and government of Plateau over the incident.

Buhari urged medical personnel to give all the injured the best attention while wishing them quick recovery while urging greater compliance with mining best practices.

The president also prayed that the almighty God would accept the souls of the departed and comfort their loved ones.

A statement by Lalong’s spokesman, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, regretted the death of the youths in the tragic incident. Lalong directed the Ministry of Mineral Development to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the miners, while the Ministry of Health was ordered to give the best medical treatment to victims.

The governor also warned against illegal mining given the risk to lives and the loss of revenues that should accrue from legitimate mining to the state.

Lalong said the government was working to integrate artisanal miners into the licensed and regulated mining programme to ensure they adhere to best practices.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has suspended its secretary, Mr. Emma Tuang for insubordination.

The party’s governorship candidate, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) disclosed, yesterday, at a press conference after the SEC meeting held at the party cecretariat in Jos.

Useni said a committee had been set up to investigate the insubordination of the Tuang for allegedly convening a SEC meeting on Monday where the acting Chairman, Amos Gombi was removed and replaced by Mr. Chris Hassan.

“The SEC meeting of PDP met and suspended the party secretary, Emma Tuang. A committee has been set up to investigate him and if found wanting would be removed. Who ever he has being receiving instructions from, or his mentor, should go and tell him that he has advised him wrongly and has been punished,” Useni said.

Useni described the removal of Amos Gombi after the crisis in the party had been resolved by the PDP National Working Committee as a failed coup.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu said everything must be done to resolve the crisis in the party to avoid division.