The first thing in his agenda is security and good governance, and since he came on board the sporadic attacks in the state has reduced, it is not as regular and deadly as it used to be in the past, so Lalong deserves our credit. It was during his tenure that the Federal Government became very responsive to the plights of the people of Plateau State. Today, we have three barracks; one in Shendam LGA for the southern zone, with the Air Force Barracks in Mangu for the Plateau Central and the Police Barracks in Gashish for Plateau North. What else are you expecting than been very proactive to be able to take care of the flash points and provide security in the state. As far as I am concerned, if they are hanging on security issues as issue for them, it means they have already failed even before the election. Governor Lalong will return to Government House Rayfield on smooth ground. It is believed that the governor came on board in 2015 due to protest votes, today, it is believed that he has fallen out with most of those who worked for him then, what magic is he going to perform in March?

I am not aware if he has actually fallen out with anybody. It is true that Plateau people were dissatisfied with the last regime, and it is true that quite a number of people voted in protest due to injustice that was meted on the people of Plateau State and APC promised that change, and we promised that we are going to administer justice and I think Lalong has done that. In this government, virtually every sector in the state has been taken into consideration either in terms of appointment or in terms of projects; every local government and senatorial districts are fairly treated. These are some of the major lapses of the last administration which has been addressed by the APC government. So for me, he is going to enjoy more support than it was in the past. In the past, there was a lot of suppression in the system, people were removed from government, there was what they called biometrics, it was a trick to remove the supposed enemies from the civil service, thousands of people were laid off their jobs in the name of biometrics, some had their appointments letters withdrawn and sacked from the service, almost 3,000 people were sacked. Apart from that, if you are conversant with what is happening on the Plateau, even traditional institutions were not spared by the last regime, we have new chiefdoms created, some were lifted from lower classes to higher classes, the past regime came and reverse everything to square one and we have done a lot of change in that direction. As far as we are concerned, the change that we promised the people of Plateau State is being implemented. We don’t have aggrieved persons apart from one or two individuals; you should expect that after primary election. It is not everybody that is disciplined enough to accept defeat, as far as I am concerned the APC primaries on the Plateau were very free, fair and credible, that is why we have very few cases of aggrieved persons.