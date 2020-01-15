Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the Federal Government would employ more teachers to boost quality of education, especially in primary schools.

The president stated this when he hosted members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) led by its National President, Dr. Nasir Idris, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari acknowledged that the country had a deficit of teachers in primary schools which needed to be closed.

The President who paid tributes to teachers for their sacrifices in grooming youths for future leadership challenges, said more teachers would be employed through the National Social Investment Programme, called N-Power Teach to boost the teacher-student ratio in primary schools.

“These N-Power Teach volunteers are deployed as teacher assistants in primary schools to support existing teachers. The aim of this, and many other government programmes, is to increase the teacher-student ratio at the primary school level, thereby, enhancing the quality of students moving to secondary schools. I want to take this opportunity to ask all members of NUT to support these programmes and encourage as many qualified and willing graduates to enrol in the teaching profession,” said Buhari.

President Buhari who described the teaching as one of the noblest of professions, told the NUT that teachers “shape the character, calibre and future of individuals and nations.”

“You and I were all taught by teachers who moulded our persons and influenced our future. No price is too high for good rewards. Today, we live in a dynamic world where science and technology drives innovations that virtually touch every aspect of our lives. The foundations of today’s changes can be attributed to teachers, who decades ago in one way or another, shaped the minds of young men and women who eventually grew to become global innovators and inventors from whose works we are benefiting today,” he said.