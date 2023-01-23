By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Lagos State via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, for a two-day working visit to inaugurate projects undertaken by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

President Buhari will open five iconic projects between his arrival and departure on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24.

The projects slated for commissioning are the Lekki Deep Sea Port; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill; the 18.75-kilometre six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.

Mr President will also open a private sector project, the MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa.

The president is now currently in the Lekki area for the inauguration of Ll Deep Sea Port.