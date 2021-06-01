From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The West Africa Media Lawyers (WAMELA) has lauded the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya.

The Nigeria Country Director of West Africa Media Lawyers (WAMELA) President Aigbokhan, Esq, applauded the appointment of the new COAS, describing him as a ‘quiet success’.

According to the WAMELA Nigeria Director: ‘We followed every media thread on the runners for the office and at the beginning, his name was not in the list paraded on social media and that gave room for concern. But we are happy the institution sieve the best for itself.’

He added: ‘The appointment of Maj Gen Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff did not come as a surprise. He believes in himself and men and always aiming for excellence in both administration and operation with an unwavering ethical and human right stance.

‘We have no reservation in commending President Buhari’s choice of Maj Gen F Yahaya, just as we described the call for southeastern leadership of the force as unpatriotic.

‘The reason being that the Nigeria Army is a security institution backed by law and no provision of the law supports ethnic leadership selection but excellence and antecedents.’

He added: ‘Federal character takes its place in employment but excellence sits in leadership. “He has been at the frontline for some time now and has defended Nigeria’s territorial integrity through strategy and leadership with recorded success.

‘He has also served as Brigade Commander in various formations with outstanding results not only in security success but also in social relations across the divide. Our sincere desire is that this new role motivates him to continue the good work in the service of the fatherland.’

The West Africa Media Lawyers is an organisation of lawyers registered in both Nigeria and Gambia to defend the press and freedom of expression through litigation support, advocacy, research and training.