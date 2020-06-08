Peter Anosike

Lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, has described the approval of financial autonomy to state legislatures and judiciary as mother of all achievements by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idimogu made the remark when he paid a visit to Eze Greg Ezebuadi Ogboroagha, traditional head of Ndigbo in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as part of his continuation tour of local governments and LCDAs in the state.

He said those who said Buhari was slow should not forget the financial autonomy that he gave to 36 states’ judiciary and legislature,adding that no other president had the will power to do what President Buhari has done.

He also lauded Buhari for making policies that would benefit citizens of the country.

“Executive order 10 signed by the president to give financial autonomy to the two arms of government is one giant step that he has taken and I believe that before he leaves office, there would be complete local government autonomy.

“Separation of power is the beauty of democracy. Every arm of government operating independently would deliver optimal services, and improve democratic gains,” he said.

He said he was using his position as apex leader of Ndigbo in APC in Lagos State to change the narrative that Ndigbo did not like APC, pointing out that the problem was that the people were not being carried along.

“Ndigbo should openly support the government. Let the government see their contributions towards the party, I believe that the government would also respond. Once they have positive minds towards the party, they stand a better chance of benefiting from APC government,” he said.