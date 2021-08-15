By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the passion of Mr Kola Adesina, the Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, at empowering young people and mentoring them to seek creative ways of galvanizing their energies for sustainable growth and development.

The president, who congratulated Adesina on his 57th birthday, said the vision of Sahara Power Group aimed at deploying diversified power sources to light up homes, businesses and communities across the continent is commendable.

He described Adesina as a consummate entrepreneur with experience that traverses academia, finance, energy, trade and diplomacy.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari wished Adesina ‘many happy returns and a lot more energy as he seeks the promotion of the pan-African dream of regional integration and trade.’