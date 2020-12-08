From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Army’s commitment towards curtailing activities of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other violent criminals through ongoing exercises and operations in different parts of the country.

The president said while virtually declaring open Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020, yesterday, the exercise SAHEL SANITY launched a few months ago in the North West states to rid the Katsina-Zamfara corridor of marauding bandits had recorded commendable progress.

“I have also been briefed about the tremendous successes that have been achieved by troops during the ongoing Operation FIRE BALL in the North East.

“I charge you all to sustain these efforts until the full restoration of peace and security in the nation is achieved,’’ the president told members of the armed forces at the conference which provides an avenue for the leadership of the Army to re-assess its preparedness and operational readiness in carrying out its Constitutional roles.

President Buhari also paid tribute to men and women in uniform who have paid the supreme sacrifice in the defence and security of the nation.

He pledged that his administration would not relent in its efforts to take adequate care of families of fallen heroes, who had paid the supreme sacrifice in the fight against insurgency and other forms of crimes across the country.

At the conference, the president launched the housing scheme for next of kin of personnel of the Army killed in action.

“It is in line with this that the Army as part of its welfare initiative and in line with the Federal Government’s housing programme is undertaking the housing scheme for families and next of kin of troops that were killed in action in the fight against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

“I believe this initiative will act as a huge morale booster to the troops on the frontlines as well as project the Army in good light.

President Buhari said he had been briefed that some of the major capabilities procured for the Army will soon be inducted into the various theatres of operations, urging personnel ‘‘to make judicious use of these capabilities, even as we await the arrival of others currently pending shipment to the country.’’

He described 2020 as a challenging one, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life.

“Despite this, I am pleased to note that the Army remained resolute in the discharge of its Constitutional roles and in keeping the wealth and welfare of our soldiers a priority. The Army’s support of civil authorities in the management of the COVID – 19 Pandemic is a case in point. Also, the peaceful elections conducted in Edo and Ondo states would not have been achieved without the high level of professionalism displayed by all security agencies, including the Army,” he said at the conference themed, “Human capacity development in sustaining professionalism and responsiveness of the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”

Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi appreciated the president for always approving funds for operations of the military in the country, assuring that all resources will be judiciously utilised.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Army was poised to confront all security challenges, which include cyber threats.