From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for his extraordinary role he played in ensuring the successful conduct of the just-concluded , APC Special National Convention.

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media,Alhaji Yahaya Sarki in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that, the President also described the presidential primary of APC as one of the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the President extolled the invaluable efforts of Senator Bagudu in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum.

“Buhari further commended the role played by Bagudu in ensuring the success of the primary election that produced the standard-bearer of the party in the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

While quoting parts of the letter, Sarki stated that President Buhari said: “I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum.

‘‘Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. This indeed demonstrates the camaraderie that brought us together over 8 years ago.

‘‘The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate to carry the APC flag in the 2023 Presidential Primaries.

‘‘Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

‘‘In the past 7 years in government, we have achieved a lot.

” However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

‘‘Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you.

“He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record, and his capacity to lead our party to success. So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward, as we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory.”

President Buhari also said in the letter that he looked forward to working closely with APC Governors to support Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC candidates to success in 2023.

He added: ‘‘While I wish our great party success in the 2023 elections, please accept, the assurances of my consideration and personal regards,’’

