President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja lauded the entrepreneurial spirit and doggedness of the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote and urged Nigerians in business to emulate this iconic figure, to enable the country witness real economic growth and development.

While receiving the President of DIL and Board members of Dangote Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari thanked the management and board of Dangote Group for the courage and foresight in embarking on mega investment projects “…which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians. I have no doubt that such bold decisions can only be conceived by a mindset which transcends conventional commercial viability considerations.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies,” Buhari added. To this end, the President said: “I, therefore, urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets, which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens.”

While further commending Aliko Dangote and his team for investing in areas that bring the highest benefits to Nigerians, the President said: “I recall, with great pleasure, my visit to the Dangote Free Zone, just about four weeks ago, to commission the Group’s new three million metric tonnes fertiliser plant. Let me, once again, congratulate you and your Board for a very successful commissioning ceremony.

“As I said at that event, the coming on stream of this plant was a huge opportunity to ramp up the productivity of our agricultural sector. It is, therefore, a most welcome booster to our government’s strategy for achieving food security and reducing poverty. Given recent developments globally, especially the effect of the ongoing war in Europe on world-wide food supply chain, I must commend your foresight for bringing the plant into operation at the time you did.