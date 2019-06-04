President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ecobank for its various initiatives targeted at promoting financial inclusion in the country, noting that it is key to the government’s diversification agenda.

The president stated this recently when he had audience with the Board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) at the State House, Abuja.

According to President Buhari, the pan Africa bank’s support for agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sectors would generate economic activities across the country.

He urged the bank to institute a special fund to develop agricultureto cement its legacy as a bank that helped to transform and boost regional economic activities.