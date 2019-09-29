Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended the founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Dr. Emeka Offor, for his philanthropic interventions particularly in health and education sector.

The President encouraged other private individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the footsteps of the philanthropist and assist government in provision of humanitarian services in Nigeria.

A statement from the Foundation indicated that minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, conveyed the President’s message at a hand over ceremony of 14 containers of medical equipment/supplies from Medshare Atlanta and 11 containers of books and other educational materials from Books for Africa Atlanta warehouse, USA, for distribution to Nigerian schools and hospitals.

He was optimistic the instructional materials and medical equipment would be judiciously used for positive impact on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare initiatives of the federal government of Nigeria.

He thanked the partners for their various roles in facilitating the shipment of healthcare and educational materials to Nigeria, and assured them that the materials would be used for positive impact on Nigerians.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Emeka Offor, reiterated that as long as God keeps him alive, he will continue to intervene in critical areas of humanity to touch the lives of challenged communities.

He appealed to wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to render support in whatever way they could to provide succour to the less privileged in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, with emphasis that government cannot do everything alone.