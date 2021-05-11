From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded European Union (EU) diverse support for Nigeria, including humanitarian and trade relations.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/ Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen.

He appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the Union equally remain the largest investors.

He thanked the outgoing Ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s visit that the door to relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.

Karlsen, who spent four years in the country, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with President Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, and many others.