President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Captain Hosa Okunbor, chairman of Ocean Marine Services (OMS) for his Greenhouse Farm investment.

Okunbo’s Wells Greenhouse Farm is established in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

Speaking during a visit to Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, president Buhari lauded Okunbo for his faith in Nigeria and exploit in agro-allied industry.

He said Okunbo’s greenhouse farm investment was a boost to the diversification programme of the government.

He recognised Capt. Okunbo’s huge sacrifices, including the sale of his private jet to establish the greenhouse farm, which is one of the biggest and most successful farms in the country.

“I really commend your efforts and sacrifice. You took a lot of risk including selling your jet to pioneer greenhouse farming in Nigeria,” Buhari told Okunbo.

He promised to visit the farm one day, as a way of encouraging and identifying with the renowned entrepreneur.

Captain Okunbo has engaged in startup initiatives and rare endeavours, including areas that involve hi-tech engineering.

With determination and eyes on record breaking, he has made successes of all his enterprises, which covers, land, sea and air.