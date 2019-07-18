Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated 83-year-old Imam Abubakar Abdullahi on the maiden International Religious Freedom Award conferred on him, by the United State Department of State.

Last year, Abubakar gave refuge to over 200 people, including Christians, who were fleeing from an attack in Plateau State. Against the backdrop of the award, the president affirmed the commitment of his administration to freedom of religion and worship for all Nigerians, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Buhari stressed that under no circumstance will any religion or faith be imposed on the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a tatement, yesterday, that the award was well-deserved.

The president said the recognition bestowed on the Muslim cleric “is towering and befitting for the patriot who risked his own life and that of his family on June 23, 2018, to save the lives of hundreds of Christians, fleeing from attacks by suspected bandits in Yelwan Gidin Akwati, Swei and Nghar villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“As Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said, on May 30, at the State House Abuja when he received the Imam, the Village Head, Damafulul Mangai; community leaders and a delegation from the US, UK and European Union, the cleric ‘has done so much to promote peace by his singular act than most politicians could do and deserves all the commendation and high honour.’”

President Buhari said he is elated that a Nigerian national has written his name in gold, in the international arena, and his deeds will resonate wherever and whenever there are discussions on religious tolerance, cordiality between Christians and Muslims in the country and around the world.

The president recommended the sterling virtues of Imam Abdullahi to all clerics, in particular, and Nigerians in general.