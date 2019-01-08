Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, launched the second four-year National Strategic Health Development Plan (2018–2022) and the roll out of the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The document comprises the second National Strategic Health Development Plan, third Generation Country Cooperation Strategy, framework for reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality in the states and their operational manual.

The government said it will execute the pilot in six states; Niger, Osun, Abia, Katsina, Edo, Yobe and FCT, with the hope that it would consolidate achievements in the delivery of quality and affordable health care services to Nigerians.

The event which took place at the Banquet Hall, of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, senior government officials and several other stakeholders in the health care delivery service.

President Buhari said in his remarks, that the new plan demonstrated government commitment to the health of Nigerians, hence the approval of N55 billion consolidated revenue fund to cater for BHCPF, in fulfilment of the National Health Act, 2014.

Buhari who spoke through the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, confirmed that international partners such as the World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and USAID had also indicated interest in the fund.

He explained that BHCPF would provide the sustainable fiscal space for health care and would hopefully increase the human capital base of Nigeria’s economy.

He then urged stakeholders to recognise that UHC is a global target and Nigeria is fully committed it.

Prof. Adewole, who was impressed with the content of the document, expressed the hope that it would herald greater, efficient and affordable health care service delivery to Nigerians.

He was optimistic that the document would give Nigerians access to comprehensive, appropriate, affordable, efficient, equitable and quality health care through a strengthened health care system.

He equally assured the government that steps had been taken to monitor the implementation of the document for the benefit of Nigerians.