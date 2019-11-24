Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and state governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will arrive Jos, Plateau State on Sunday for a parley to review the performance of the party in each state since 2015.

He said the parley will enable the President and the governors to assess how Nigerians have fared under the party and to strengthen it manifesto for economic diversification, social development and forge ahead with the fight against insecurity, corruption for a prosperous nation.

Lalong, who addressed Journalists in Jos yesterday through Secretary to Government of the State of Plateau, (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu and Commissioners for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the parley which is scheduled for Sunday 24 and Monday 25 November, 2019 is aimed at ensuring that the APC Governors do not deviate from the party’s manifesto.

“The essence of the parley of the progressives governors who were elected under the APC is to enable them review its performance in office across the states and at the federal level to exchange more credible ideas to sharpen the performance of the party based on it manifesto.

“At the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives will all be in attendance. Others are all APC governors and their aides, 18 ministers, representatives of local government councils and key organizations.”

Lalong explained that the representatives of the local government councils will give proper perception of the APC government at the grassroots to enable the party take critical steps to touching lives positively.

He said the state has concluded arrangements to host the parley as it has further strengthened security architecture in the state to consolidate on the relative peace the state is currently enjoying.