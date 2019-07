Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan arrived the forecourt of the State House around 3.50pm.

The Senate had on Tuesday concluded the screening exercise of the 43 ministerial nominees submitted by President Buhari.

The Senate confirmed all 43 nominees, now awaiting portfolio assignment.