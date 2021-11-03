President Muhammadu Buhari has executed the ground-breaking and foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a new presidential hospital at an event, which held at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, represented the president at the event, which was also attended by several key officials of the presidency, including the Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani.

Umar Tijjani at the brief ceremony which took place at the project site within the Presidential Villa, said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBN), the country’s leading engineering construction company, which also built the Presidential Villa, will construct the new presidential clinic, beginning from November 1, 2021, and complete and deliver for commissioning on December 31, 2022.

The clinic will cover a total area of 2,700 square meters and contain an underground area, two number operating theatres, two number executive suites, two very important person suites, and isolation centres. There will also be a laboratory, healing garden, pharmacy and high tech X-ray facility in the hospital when completed.

Tijjani had earlier said: “The project was conceived in 2012 by previous administration and the brief was produced… The president has approved the project. We have gone to Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of No Objection.”

He also said Julius Berger was chosen for the project because the reputable construction company built the State House and have been maintaining it since 1990, adding that JBN has done an impressive work of maintaining the State House.

