From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today Sunday for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76), the Presidency has said.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said this year’s UNGA session which opened on Tuesday, September 14, has the theme “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

President Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as the High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.”

The delegation will also participate in the Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy; and High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations and heads of international development organisations.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Sunday, September 26.

