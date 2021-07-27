From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left for the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the summit, would be co-hosted by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and would bring together Heads of States and Governments, stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward in transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories,” he said. He said President Buhari would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by the second week of August, 2021,” Adesina said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.