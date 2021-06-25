President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, for scheduled medical follow-up today.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari is expected back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

Buhari was away for two weeks between March 30 – April 16 for routine medical checks.

He had been routinely criticised by citizens for his constant medical trips to the UK, especially given the rot in the country’s healthcare infrastructure and government failure to commiting funds into the rehabilitation or putting on ground state-of-the-art medical facilities as found abroad to address critical ailments suffered by citizens.