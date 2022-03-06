From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday left Abuja to London for his routine medical check-up.

Speaking to State House Correspondents before he left from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be in charge.

Buhari who returned to Abuja Friday after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya, said he has capable hands to run the government in his absence.

Asked who will be in charge while he will be away, he said: “Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented the Vice President is there, constitutionally when I’m away he’s in charge. And the Secretary to the government and then the chief of staff so I have no problem.”

Asked what he will yell this expressing doubts regarding the ability of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress to conduct its national convention successfully, he said: “Well, they should wait and see.

“How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So we have the capacity, everything will be alright.”