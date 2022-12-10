From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, December 11, depart for Washington, to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the High Level Meeting which holds December 13-15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who looks forward to “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

The event is anticipated to highlight the importance of US-Africa relations and enhanced cooperation on common global concerns while demonstrating the United States’ unwavering commitment to Africa.

In addition, the Summit seeks more doable ways to: encourage new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reaffirm commitment to democracy, human rights, and civil society; work cooperatively to strengthen regional and global health security; promote food security; respond to the climate crisis; amplify diaspora ties, and promote education and youth leadership.

According to the statement, Buhari on the first day will speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition dwelling directly on the “Just Energy Transition” component. He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the Summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

President Buhari, who will be accompanied on the trip by Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara States respectively, some Ministers and other top government officials, is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.