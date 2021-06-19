From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will be accompanied by an eight-man delegation to Accra, Ghana for the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Saturday.

Those in the delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, National Security Adviser, Maj. General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Gerba Shehu, Buhari will join other Heads of State of Government of ECOWAS for the mid-year statutory meeting of the regional bloc, with the exception of Mali, which was recently suspended from the group.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali, is expected to present a report on his latest working visit to the West African country to the Summit of the Heads of State.

The Heads of State and Government will also receive a report on ECOWAS institutional reforms, single currency programmes and a memorandum on the proposed mechanism of rotation of ECOWAS Member States’ candidature to the Chairmanship of the African Union.

The 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government was preceded by the 46th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level and the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, in Accra, Ghana.

The President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the summit.