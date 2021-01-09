From Gyang Bere, Jos

Acting Director General of National Directorates of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo has said that the 17,000 jobs created by President Muhammadu Buhari in Plateau State have lifted beneficiaries out of economic pains and hardship created by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

He disclosed this fact yesterday during the flag-off of the Extended Special Public Works Programme offering 774,000 jobs across the country, held at Township School in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Fikpo represented by the Director of Public Procurement, Hon. Linda Barou said the President is passionate about addressing the pains of citizens, thereby making them economically self-reliant.

“The passion and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigating the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 via massive job creation as well as to maintain critical social infrastructure at the rural base of the economy is highly commendable,” he noted.

“The 774,000 jobs is a dry season/off season transient jobs and rehabilitation and maintenance of social infrastructure under which participants will be paid an allowance of N20, 000 monthly and will be recruited from unskilled persons of 18 years and above.”

Chairman, Plateau State Selection Committee and former Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature said President Buhari’s gesture would address the myriads of insecurity, poverty and idleness among citizens. He added that the N20, 000 is not free but that every beneficiary must work to earn the money and promised that those who are faithful in doing their work would likely be considered for employment by the Federal government at the end of the three months exercise.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by Commissioner of Environment, Usman Yakubu Idi and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by her Special Assistant, Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the flag-off of the 17,000 jobs in Plateau.