Romanus Ugwu Abuja

A political interest group aka Oganiru Ndigbo, has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint in handling over to the South East geopolitical zone after concluding his second tenure in 2023.

Members of the group, who met in Abuja at the weekend, maintained that their decision to mobilise for Buhari’s re-election was strictly based on the conviction that it would be in the overall interest of the Igbo race, stressing that Buhari would ensure that there is balance in the country’s political power equation.

They further argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds brighter prospects for Igbo presidency in 2023 than any other political party, adding: “But we can only make it a possibility by mobilising support for the re-election of President Buhari in next month’s presidential election.”

Speaking during the inauguration of state chapters and unveiling of the strategies to actualise their target, the National Coordinator of the group, Charles Agbakahi, emphasised that the aim of the organisation is to support President Buhari to achieve the vision of Igbo presidency in 2023.

“The mandate which we are seeking for is Igbo presidency in 2023. If you check from the history of this country, it is only the Igbos that has not had their son occupied the Aso Rock Villa. This time around, we are going to support this present administration so that in 2023, we are going to occupy the Aso Rock.

“Right from the outset, the Northerners have had good relations with the Igbos politically. We have been playing along with them and sharing a lot of things in common, but immediately after the civil war, everything separated and things no longer went the way it used to,” he said.

“However, we are now determined to come back and play in the national politics once again. We are assuring other Nigerians that we are not going to stay out of the corridors of power again. That is why we have decided to support President Buhari to complete his second tenure so that a Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction can emerge in 2023 with his backing. I can tell you for sure that Buhari will not disappoint in handing over to an Igbo president in 2023, and we can go to bank with that promise,” he said.

Besides the actualisation of the 2023 political interests, the Oganiru Ndigbo argued that the APC-led administration had embarked on some laudable projects in the South East zone whose completion the people are yearning for.

In his remark, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Murtala Mohammed, commended the support by the Igbo group, stressing that the action was in the spirit of one Nigeria.

Speaking on the opposition’s reaction to President Buhari’s performance at the recent town-hall interactive session, Mohammed said people were free to air their assessments on the president the way they like, but he remained an honest and sincere leader.

His words: “You can call him anything, but you cannot call him is a thief. So they can continue giving him names because there can never be a leader without a challenge,” he said.