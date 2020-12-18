From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described President Muhammadu Buhari as a role model, and a leader with inspiration and patriotism to Nigerians.

In a statement issued to celebrate his birthday signed by the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on behalf of the Progressive Governors, the forum also expressed confidence on his capabilities to tackle the rising spate of security challenges ravaging the country.

While reaffirming their commitments to work under his leadership with the abiding faith, they thanked him for his selfless service to the country, assuring that the initiatives of the APC-led federal government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“The PGF joins His Excellency President Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 78th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC federal government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and

a source of inspiration. 78 hearty cheers Mr. President!” PGF noted.