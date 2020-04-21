Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Four days after he lost his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to coronavirus (COVID-19), President Muhammadu has against lost his personal bodyguard to diabetes.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media on Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, who passed away on Tuesday, had been battling with the disease for three years.

The President described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.